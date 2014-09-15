 Top
    Man intended to pass a knife to his sentenced brother detained

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The attempt of passing a forbidden item to Prison Service No11 in Baku was prevented. Report informs referring to the Public Relations Department of the Justice Ministry's Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan.

    A knife in a back pocket of Javid’s trousers was revealed and confiscated during the inspecting process in a meeting room. Javid, a brother of Mushfig Isayev Adalat arrested under Article 234.3 of the Criminal Code, came to short-term meeting with his brother detained in Prison Service No11.

    The investigation is underway.

