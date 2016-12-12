 Top
    Close photo mode

    Madat Guliyev: Azerbaijan takes all necessary steps for protecting from terror threat

    'Main issue is state government's policy and its support by the people'

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is taking all necessary steps to protect itself from terror threat.

    Report informs, Chief of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan (SSS), Lieutenant General Madat Guliyev told reporters.

    "Azerbaijani special services and law enforcement agencies are operating within the framework of joint cooperation. Main issue is the state government's policy and support by the people. Our people is very appreciative, supports the policy, pursued by the president. We once again observed it during September 26 referendum in the country," SSS Chief said. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi