Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ This morning a bus caused an accident. Report informs, traffic accident recorded on the street Bakhruz Nuriyev, Nizami district, Baku.

A passenger bus No.30 drove into oncoming traffic, which collided with a car brand "Opel". As a result, a car crashed into standing by the side truck.

Driver of Opel injured. In addition, all three vehicles damaged.

Investigation of this accident is underway.