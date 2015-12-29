Lawyer: Javid Huseynov is worrying

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Investigation of the criminal case of football player of "Gabala" club Javid Huseynov completed.

Report was told by lawyer of Javid Huseynov, Adem Mammadov.

The lawyer noted that the case sent to the Sabail District Court.

Note that, on August 8, a resident of Baku, Aliyev Rasim was beaten by an unknown group in Bayil settlement. He was taken to the Clinical Medical Center with multiple injuries and died there on August 9.

Baku City Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal case under the Article 126.3 of the Criminal Code (deliberate infliction of serious bodily harm, causing the victim's death) and the investigation group of police officers was created.

During the investigation process, E.Ismayilov, S.Mustafayev, J.Mammadov, K.Madatov, A.Aliyev, including a footballer Javid Huseynov, were arrested under the Article 126.3 of the Criminal Code.

A criminal case allocated on charges of Javid Huseynov from the materials of the criminal case of art. 307.1. (Non-informing about known preparing or committed minor serious or serious crimes) and 307.2 (Obviously not promised concealment of minor serious crimes) of the Criminal Code.