Lawsuit filed against company of businessman Ibrahim Nehramli

    Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku Mechanization "OJSC sues "Avesta" concern Ltd.

    Report, informs the company has put forward a claim for the return of the debt.The amount of the alleged debt not disclosed.

    "Avesta" concern owned by well-known businessman, Haji Ibrahim Nehramli. "Avesta" Concern includes several companies engaged in the construction of high-rise apartment buildings and other facilities.

    "Baku Mechanization" operating since 1958, and  carries out construction of industrial and civil objects, as well as high-rise residential buildings.

