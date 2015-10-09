Lawsuit filed against company of businessman Ibrahim Nehramli

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku Mechanization "OJSC sues "Avesta" concern Ltd.

Report, informs the company has put forward a claim for the return of the debt.The amount of the alleged debt not disclosed.

The case under consideration of Baku Administrative Economic Court No. 2.

"Avesta" concern owned by well-known businessman, Haji Ibrahim Nehramli. "Avesta" Concern includes several companies engaged in the construction of high-rise apartment buildings and other facilities.

"Baku Mechanization" operating since 1958, and carries out construction of industrial and civil objects, as well as high-rise residential buildings.