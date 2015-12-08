Latest information on missing persons during 'Guneshli' field accident announced

Baku. 8 December.REPORT.AZ/ Regardless all efforts for search of persons missing in accident in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on December 4, in accordance with information to 11:00 a.m. Baku time, there is no results yet.

Report informs, Balamirza Agharahimov, Head Engineer of 'Azneft' Production Union stated.

'Helicopters launched search operations from morning', he says. 'Involvement of helicopters gives hope for achieving result in finding oilmen.' According to Head Engineer, 4 helicopter of MES as well as 2 heklicopters and 5 ships of Border Protection Service has been involved.

Search of 3 persons, missing in Oil Rocks field are carried out in three directions. Searches are conducted by Geophysics ship, helicopters and divers. Fire extinguishing works continued 24 hours, he said.