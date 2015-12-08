Latest information on health state of oilmen in hospital declared

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ State of all patients, injured during fire and accident in 10th deep sea base of 'Guneshli' field is stable.'

Report informs, Nadir Mehdiyev, Deputy Director General of the Central Hospital of Oil Workers told reporters.

According to him, 8 persons applied to hospital on the day of accident, and 5 injured yesterday: 'Totally, there are 13 patients in hospital. 'Two of them will be discharged today. Abbasov Mais, 1970, and Aliyev Anvar, 1968, will be discharged for outpatient treatment. In addition, patients are examined by psychologist regularly.'