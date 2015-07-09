Last month decided to remove 1951 foreigners from Azerbaijani territory

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ During June of this year, it was revealed that 2 108 foreigners are in Azerbaijan and violate the law by ignoring the rules of temporary and permanent residence. State Migration Service said to Report, 20 of them lost the documents on temporary or permanent residence in the country, they were replaced with new ones.

In addition, 137 were fined and their residence was legalized in the country, And also, it was decided that 1653 foreigners to leave Azerbaijani territory within 48 hours, while 298 foreigners to be expelled out of the country in administrative order.

69 thousand 947 foreigners' applications were registered over the last month.