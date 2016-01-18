48 persons held for violating state border last month

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last month, 48 people were detained in 31 cases for violating Azerbaijani state border.

Report was told at press centre of State Border Service (SBS).

According to the information, 21 of detainees were Azerbaijani citizens, 13 Bangladesh, 5 Uzbekistan, 4 Iran as well as citizens of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Moldova, one person from each country.

5 people detained in the Caspian sea in five cases for violating border regime rules and relevant measures were carried out.

As a result of measures fighting against crime, 399 persons, who wanted by law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan Republic founded and handed over to the relevant authorities.

As a result of measures provided in the framework of fight against smuggling, in 71 cases smuggling in total value of about 932 thousand manats, including 1 rifle having five charges, 26 units of 12 mm cartridge, 2 brass knuckles, 20 020 USD, 14 mobile phones, 1 binocular, 10 444 package of cigarettes, 11 121 pyrotechnic means, various medicines, food and industrial goods seized.