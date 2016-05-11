334 foreigners compulsorily deported from Azerbaijan in April

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ In April, 2016, State Migration Service (SMS) has revealed that 1706 foreigners violated requirements of administrative legislation without complying with rules for being in Azerbaijan as well as temporary and permanent residence.

Report was told in the press service of the SMS.

According to the information, temporary or permanent residence permits of 21 of them has been replaced with new ones, residence of 137 people in the country has been legalized as well as decisions have been adopted on deportation of 1214 foreigners from Azerbaijan within 48 hours, on removal of 334 foreigners in the administrative order.

In general, within a month, the organization has received 9384 appeals on extending permits for temporary residence, obtaining permits for temporary and permanent residence, receiving citizenship, termination, restoration as well as determination of citizenship and refugee status, obtaining work permits for labor activity and extending current work permits. Last month 39 935 foreigners applied for registration on place of residence.