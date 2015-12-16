Large-scale search operations launched for missing oilmen

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Scope of searches of 23 persons missing as a result of the incident on December 4 in the 10th deep sea base of "Gunashli" oil rig of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), and three missing in the "Oil Rocks" has expanded.

Report was told at the operational headquarters created in "Azneft"production unit.

According to the information, search operations will be conducted in Russian, Turkmen, Kazakh and Iranian sector of the Caspian Sea. In these areas the search will lead by a aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES). The aircraft is capable of landing on water surface.

2 helicopters, brought 2, 3 ships of the MES, 5 ships of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service were involved in search and rescue works in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea today.

Another 9 helicopters of the State Border Service In the next hour will join the search operations.

In addition, about 65 employees of the State Water Rescue Service of Ministry of Emergency Situations are providing search along the coastal line.

The works on extinguishing the fire at the wells in "Guneshli" oil rig continue. At present, 6 vehicles involved to extinguish the fire.