 Top
    Close photo mode

    Lamiya Guliyeva released from trial hall

    The trial was continued in Baku Appeal

    Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today in the trial of sentenced Lamiya Guliyeva was continued in Baku Appeal Court. Report informs, she was released from the hall of the trial presided over by a judge, Gadim Babayev.

    On February 13, the appeal of Lamiya Gulieva who was detained in No.4 Prison Service under the Ministry of Justice, was considered at the Baku Court of Appeal. Report informs, the trial was presided over by a judge, Gadim Babaev. However, the petition of L.Guliyeva's lawyer was not provided.

    Lamiya Guliyeva was sentenced in accordance with Article 120 (premeditated murder). L.Guliyeva and her ex-fiancée Vugar Aliyev were accused of killing Ruslan Aslanov in 2003, a son of the former chief Executive Power of Shemkir District, Aslan Aslanov.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi