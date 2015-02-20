Lamiya Guliyeva released from trial hall

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today in the trial of sentenced Lamiya Guliyeva was continued in Baku Appeal Court. Report informs, she was released from the hall of the trial presided over by a judge, Gadim Babayev.

On February 13, the appeal of Lamiya Gulieva who was detained in No.4 Prison Service under the Ministry of Justice, was considered at the Baku Court of Appeal. Report informs, the trial was presided over by a judge, Gadim Babaev. However, the petition of L.Guliyeva's lawyer was not provided.

Lamiya Guliyeva was sentenced in accordance with Article 120 (premeditated murder). L.Guliyeva and her ex-fiancée Vugar Aliyev were accused of killing Ruslan Aslanov in 2003, a son of the former chief Executive Power of Shemkir District, Aslan Aslanov.