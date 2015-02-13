Application protest of prisoner Lamiya Guliyeva refused

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today the appeal of Lamiya Gulieva who is detained in No.4 Prison Service under the Ministry of Justice, was considered at the Baku Court of Appeal. Report informs, the trial was presided over by a judge, Gadim Babaev.

L.Guliyeva's lawyer Fakhraddin Mehdiev made a speech on amending her existing sentence.

An injured person - Aysel Aghayeva's lawyer, Sujaddin Hajibalayev did not object to the change of detention.

The petition of L.Guliyeva's lawyer was not provided.

L.Guliyeva expressed her regret and desire to be released in her speech. Her baby also took part in the trial. The process will be continued on February 20.

Lamiya Guliyeva was sentenced in accordance with Article 120 (premeditated murder). L.Guliyeva and her ex-fiancée Vugar Aliyev were accused of killing Ruslan Aslanov in 2003, a son of the former chief Executive Power of Shemkir District, Aslan Aslanov.