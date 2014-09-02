Kidnapped two-month-old infant in Sumgayit found after 20 days

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The kidnapped two-month-old infant in Sumgayit has been found, Report informs referring to Sumgayit Police Office.

The infant was found in Binagadi region and handed over to Sumgayit City Police Office.

The accident happened on August 13 in Sumgayit city. A two-month-old infant of Aysel Ahmadova who lives at apartment 30, building 11/16, 29th quarter, Sumgayit, was kidnapped by unknown woman.The case under Article 144.1 (kidnapping) of the Criminal Code was launched. The investigation is underway to indentify the kidnapper.