Judicial investigation over Emin Milli's brother-in-law ends

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku Court of Grave Crimes has continued the trial on the criminal case of Nazim Agabayov, accused of illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs.

Report informs, the trial presided by judge Afgan Hajiyev was announced the completion of the trial.

The public prosecutor asked for speaking time.

The next court hearing is scheduled for April 14.

Notably, N.Agabayov is accused of selling drugs, he is a brother-in-law of Meydan TV director Emin Milli. He was detained by officers of the Main Police Department of Baku city.

According to the official information, 6 grams of heroin was found and seized.