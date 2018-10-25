 Top
    John Bolton: Azerbaijan is a strategically important country for US

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ / The United States considers the South Caucasus to be an extremely important region from a strategic point of view, US President's National Security Advisor John Bolton said.

    Report informs citing TASS that Bolton was speaking on the Voice of America TV channel following his visit to Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

    "We believe the South Caucasus is an extremely important region for the United States from a strategic point of view. We particularly mean Azerbaijan as the only country that shares borders with both Russia and Iran," he said.

