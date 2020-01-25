Japan records the third case of coronavirus infection

Japan has recorded a third case of infection with new coronavirus, Report says, citing the Japan Times.

The country's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said a Chinese tourist who arrived from Wuhan on January 18, was the third person infected with the coronavirus.

Two Chinese tourists were earlier hospitalized with a new type of coronavirus.

The number of people infected with pneumonia has reached 1,330 in China. Vietnam, the Korean Republic, the United States, Singapore, and Japan also reported cases of coronavirus 2019-nCoV infection. In this regard, WHO convened an extraordinary session, but did not announce a global health emergency.