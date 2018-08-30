Iranian and Azerbaijani citizens detained for digging gold in Shaki

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian and Azerbaijani citizens digging for gold in Shaki have been detained, Press Service of the Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan told Report.

Baku resident Sahil Abushov, Iranian citizen Ranjbarnader Hossein and Sumgayit resident Namig Shahmaliyev decided to illegally dig for gold in Sabatli area of Dashuz village of Shaki district.

Abushov asked his relative Mubariz Zeynalov, resident of Gayabashi village, for a tractor. Zeynalov talked to resident of Gashgachay village Nijat Gurbanov and said that there is a need for a tractor in Sabatli area. During excavation, Police Department of Shaki City visited the scene. They tried to avoid responsibility, bur were detained by police.