Iran to send two warships to Baku

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ / Iranian Naval Forces will take part in shooting competition, to be held in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the MehrNews, commander of the Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi reported.

"The main goal of the competition is to strengthen the relations of friendship and closeness between the navies of the Caspian sea region," H. Khanzadi said.

He reminded that within the tournament Cup on marine corps will be played in different countries.

The General stressed that along with the main championship in sea diving, Azerbaijan will host shooting competitions, which in this regard, Iran will send two warships to Baku on July 24 to participate in the tournament.