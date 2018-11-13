Interior Ministry comments on reports about detection of syringe heads in Khirdalan park

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has commented on information about the detection of syringe heads dirty with blood in the park located in Khirdalan.

Ministry's spokesperson Ehsan Zahidov told Report that photos reflecting the detection of bruised syringe heads on the benches in one of the parks were investigated immediately and it was revealed that the Baku resident took this photo from the page of another person living abroad and shared it on his Instagram page. Then some media outlets which fled behind the cheap rating took these photos and shared on their pages, even claimed that these images were shot in Absheron, more precisely in one of the parks in Khirdalan.

"So, according to the investigations it was also clear that these photos were shot in the territory of another country which I do not want to mention as a sign of respect and was also published and discussed in the media of that country. Some of our websites without investigating exactly the place where these photos were shot said that it was Absheron, so they tried to create confusion and panic among the people, which is regretful.," he said.