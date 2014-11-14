 Top
    Information about vehicle damage to be provided in electronic form in Azerbaijan

    The number of electronic services in specific areas of Executive authorities increased

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The number of electronic services in specific areas of executive authorities increased in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, the Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the order on "The approval of rules for rendering electronic services in specific areas of Central Executive authorities" and "The list of electronic services".

    According to the changes, owners of vehicles will be informed in electronic form whether a car is wanted or burdened with debts. In addition, the information about the damage of vehicle will also be provided in electronic form.

