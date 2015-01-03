4-room house burned in Sabirabad

 Top
    Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ A fire took place in Sabirabad. Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the fire occurred in the village of Shahriyar in a private 4-room house with a veranda with a total area of 160 square meters. As a result, the flammable roof construction of the house and household items burned.The rest of the house was saved from the fire. Firefighters managed to eliminate the flame at 02:10.

