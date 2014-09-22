 Top
    In Balakan bus rolled into ravine, 21 people injured

    The car rolled over after hitting a horse

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/  More than two dozen people were  injured during a road accident happened on  September 22  at 00.30 a.m., Report informs referring to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

    According to the statement, minibus "Mersedes"  driven by Ilham Ramazanov rolled into ravine in the village of Sheki Bilecik.

    The driver and 20 passengers injured in the accident were taken to hospital. The car rolled over after hitting a horse which suddenly appeared on the road. The passengers were returning from the wedding in Balakan. 

