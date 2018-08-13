Ilgar Mammadov released

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ The detained chairman of the REAL Movement, Ilgar Mammadov has been released.

Report informs, today Sheki Court of Appeal has held a meeting сhaired by judge Gunduz Abbasov on the appeal of the convicted chairman of REAL Party, Ilgar Mammadov.

The process has made decision on release of I. Mammadov. According to the decision, the rest part of his sentence was replaced with a conditional sentence.

Notably, I. Mammadov and T. Yagublu were arrested on charges of organizing mass riots in Ismayilli on January 24, 2013. According to the decision of Sheki Court on Grave Crimes, I. Mammadov was sentenced to 7 years in prison, while T. Yagublu to 5 years. The accused who were dissatisfied with the verdict appealed to Sheki Court of Appeal. The court did not satisfy their appeal. Then I. Mammadov And T. Yagublu filed a cassation appeal. The Supreme court, considering a cassation appeal returned the case to the Sheki Court of Appeal for reconsideration. Sheki Court of Appeal remained the decision of first instance court in force. I. Mammadov filed a cassation appeal against the decision.

Plenum of the Supreme Court considered the cassation complaint filed against the court decision on I. Mammadov.

Notably,T. Yagublu was pardoned by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev "On Pardoning a Group of Convicted Persons".