Heavy snow causes power supply interruption in Goychay region

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Continuous heavy snow across Goychay region for two days caused number of complications.

Report informs, snow intensifying yesterday evening shut down power and communication lines of some villages, poles overturned. Difficulties occurred in traffic on some village roads. According to information of Regional Power Network, all teams are carrying out works in all villages at present. One part of regional center already supplied with power. Works continue in other areas.

Power lines are broken in Yekakhana, Shahsoltanli, Garamaryam, Garayazi, Garabaggal, Bighir, Chayarkhi, Lakchiplag, Alpout, Mirti, Mirzahuseynli and Arab villages of the region. In addition, roof of several houses, greenhouses collapsed.

At present, it is snowing in the region. Height of snow is 20 cm in Goychay region, 25-30 cm in mountainous and foothill villages and areas.