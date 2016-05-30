Health Minister leaves for Siyazan regarding crash of bus, carrying students and lecturers

Siyazan. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Health Minister of Azerbaijan Ogtay Shiraliyev has left for Siyazan region regarding crash of the bus, carrying students and teachers.

Report informs citing the local bureau, at present, the minister is at Siyazan Regional Treatment and Diagnostic Center.

The center's head physician Dadash Humbatov gave the latest information on the conditions of the patients.

Moreover, ambulances of Emergency Medical Aid Station of the Ministry of Health also arrived in the region. Injured are expected to be taken to Baku.

Notably, yesterday the bus, carrying students and lecturers of Sumgayit State Technical College, which acts under Sumgayit State University, crashed in Altiaghaj settlement, Khizi region. 3 people died and other 21 injured as a result.