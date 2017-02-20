Headquarter: Belonging of found body to Vidadi Gurbanov officially confirmed

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Works for search and rescue of lost oilmen in determined sectors continue, in accordance with plan of the headquarter including leading specialists of Ministry of Emergency, Ministry of Defence, State Border Service, State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, established in national center for management of ships movement of State Maritime Administration, in conformity with order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 16, 2016, on some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing the headquarter, it was officially confirmed that the man's body, found in the part of Pirsaat cape, 1 mile away from the shore on February 17, at about 17:20 as a result of the search-and-rescue operations, belongs to Vidadi Jumshud Gurbanov, born in 1957, commodity operator of the Oil and Gas Production Area No.1 of Oil and Gas Production Office named after N.Narimanov of the "Azneft' PU. Body of the deceased will be handed over to his family.