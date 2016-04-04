 Top
    Head of Agdam District Executive Power: "Many houses damaged in frontline villages of Azerbaijan"

    About 10 houses were completely destroyed in Agdam

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Many houses damaged in the frontline villages of Azerbaijan. 

    Report was told by Raqub Mammadov, the chief of Agdam District Executive Power.

    Chief Executive said that as a result of gunfire by Armenians many houses were damaged.

    "Up to 10 houses were completely destroyed in Chamanli, Hajimammadli, Sarijali villages of Agdam district.

    Hundredsofcattle killed as a result of the explosion of missiles fired by Armenia. At present, damages to all villages estimated. shells fellon the building of a secondary school in Sarijali village. No injuries reported because of no school day.

