Head of Agdam District Executive Power: "Many houses damaged in frontline villages of Azerbaijan"

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Many houses damaged in the frontline villages of Azerbaijan.

Report was told by Raqub Mammadov, the chief of Agdam District Executive Power.

Chief Executive said that as a result of gunfire by Armenians many houses were damaged.

"Up to 10 houses were completely destroyed in Chamanli, Hajimammadli, Sarijali villages of Agdam district.

Hundredsofcattle killed as a result of the explosion of missiles fired by Armenia. At present, damages to all villages estimated. shells fellon the building of a secondary school in Sarijali village. No injuries reported because of no school day.