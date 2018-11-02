 Top
    Close photo mode

    Head of company created by AMAY on Iran's wanted list detained on border

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Wanted head of Azer Caspian Iran created by AMAY in Iran was detained while violating the state border of Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the Press Center of the State Border Service.

    Operatives of the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan have detained Bayramov Nizami Imran who was found guilty by the court decision under Articles 179.3.1 and 179.3.2 of the Criminal Code.

    20 grams of opium, Nokia mobile phone, $ 150 and 100 AZN were seized from during inspection on the border in the area of Yardimli district.

    The detainee was charged under Articles 318.1, 206.2 and 234.1 of the Criminal Code.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi