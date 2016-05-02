Haji Mammadov transferred to treatment office of Penitentiary Service

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Former Chief operating officer of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), accused of heavy murders and kidnapping, jailed for life Haji Mammadov has health problems.

Report was told by his lawyer Afat Gaziyeva.

The advocate said that due to health problems, H.Mammadov, who had been kept in the Investigative Prison of the State Security Service, transferred to the Specialized Treatment Institution of the Penitentiary Service in Bina settlement. At present, H.Mammadov is kept under medical supervision.

Notably, the Ministry's former chief operating officer Haji Mammadov and other 26 persons have been detained at 'Black Belt' operation, conducted by the former Ministry of National Security (MNS) on the night of March 9, 2005. On January 19, 2007, H.Mammadov and other 26 persons have been delivered judgment at the Court on Grave Crimes. H.Mammadov and Z.Nasirov have been jailed for life.