Haji Mammadov met with his advocate

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Haji Mammadov, former chief operating attorney of Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), accused of grave executions and kidnapping and sentenced to life imprisonment appealed to the head of state.

Report informs, Haji Mammadov, kept in Investigation Prison of Ministry of the National Security (MNS) met with his family members for the first time during recent years.

A lawyer was hired for him by his family members. The lawyer has already met with H.Mammadov. He said to his advocate that, he could not speak at the court as for threats and pressures during the period of office of the former minister of the National Security, Eldar Mahmudov.

Former Chief of Main Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA, Zakir Nasirov has no relation with this issue, H.Mammadov said.

Z.Nasirov involved to the issue affectedly.