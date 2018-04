Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ From December 30 to 31 Guba-Khinalig road closed due to heavy snowfall.

Report informs, communication with the villages Bostankesh, Galahudat and Khinalig of Guba region interrupted

Currently, part of the road (53 to 57 km) Guba-Khinalig closed.

Notably, this is the 4th similar incident that occurred on the road Guba-Khinalig in 2015.