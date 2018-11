Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ A grenade "F-1" was found In the courtyard of Sabunchu city Hospital No.3.

Report informs, the grenade was sent to the Sabunchu District Police Office.

During the operation carried out on November 26 by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, several people, who resisted police were wounded. Currently, they are treated in Sabunchu City Clinical Hospital No.3.

Police control entrance and exit of the hospital.