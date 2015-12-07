 Top
    ​Government officials visited Guneshli oil rig

    Rovnag Abdullayev, Kamaladdin Heydarov, Elchin Guliyev held a meeting in HQs organized in the zone

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov, head of the State Border Service, Commander of Border Troops Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev went to the 10th deep-sea platform in the Guneshli field, to the accident scene.

    Report was informed by the ministry, the government officials saw the site of the fire, and got familiar with the progress of searching operations for missing persons.

    Then, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov, head of the State Border Service, Commander of Border Troops Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev held a meeting with the headquarters organized in the zone, discussed issues related to the progress of the rescue operations.

