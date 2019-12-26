Georgia: International drug trafficking network exposed

A large-scale international network dealing with illicit drug trafficking has been exposed in Georgia, Report's local bureau informs, citing the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs. As a result of investigation, conducted in Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi, members of the criminal group involved in illegal production, purchase and sale of drugs were detained. One of them is a citizen of Georgia and five are the citizens of a foreign country (Russia, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan).

An investigation is underway.