​Georgia intends to reduce electricity import

Georgia should reduce electricity import thanks to domestic production, Irina Milorava, the Chair of the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission, told journalists.

According to her, the main problem in the energy sector of the country is increase in import: "During past two years, the import of electricity tripled. This is a very serious signal for energy sector. Import should be reduced thanks to domestic production. This must be a key objective for next years."

In January-April 2019, Georgia imported 613.88 million kWh of electricity, of which 539.446 million kWh was imported from Azerbaijan.