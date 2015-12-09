General Prosecutor's Office: There're reasonable suspicions on Fuad Gahramanli to draw people into religious extremist actions in Nardaran

Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/ General Prosecutor's Office made official statement regarding detainment of Deputy APFP Chairman Fuad Gahramanli.

Report informs, resident of Absheron district, Deputy Chairman of APFP, which is not legally registered, Fuad Gahramanli was invited to Investigation DepartmentforGrave Crimes of theGeneral Prosecutor's Office on December 8 by phone for interrogation as witness and invited to the office by presenting official request for summons at residential address by officials on that date, as he required official request for summons and interrogated as witness, official statement declares.

By conducted investigation, sufficient evidences collected on his calling citizens to disobedience against government officials, carrying out actions towards hostility among different sects of Islam, in many information posted on page of F.Gahramanli's facebook social network since September, 2015.

F.Gahramanli involved as a person accused for Articles 281.1 (public appeals directed against the state) and 283.2.1 (national, racial, social or religious hatred and hostility by threat of violence) of Criminal Code and charged with mentioned articles and preventive measure chosen on him in accordance with court decision.

'Information spread in some media and social networks on violation of rights of Fuad Gahramanli during invitation to investigation and carried out other procedural actions do not reflect reality. All investigation acts conducting regarding Fuad Gahramanli carried out by advocate invited by himself and any violations of law were not observed', official information declares.