General Prosecutor's Office releases reasons for arrest of MNS officials

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ The Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case on charges of abuse of authority and other offenses by officials of the Ministry of National Security, and created an investigative team.

Report was told in the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office.

As a result of operational investigative work revealed profound suspicion of unlawful interference with business, breach of the legitimate interests of individuals by individual employees of the Ministry by abuse of power and violations of the law.

In the criminal case as suspects under Art. 308.2, 309.1 and 302.2 of the Criminal Code brought 7 officials of the Ministry of National Security against them charged for these items and of arrest as a preventive measure.

Currently, investigative-operational measures are underway.