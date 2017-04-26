 Top
    General Prosecutor's Office clarifies news on criminal cases against Azerbaijani companies

    'Discussions are underway with Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office'

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan has clarified information spread in the media about criminal cases opened against companies in Azerbaijan.

    Report was told in the General Prosecutor's Office press service, Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have started investigation over authenticity of the issues described in information that spread in some media about Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office that instituted criminal proceedings against Azerbaijani companies.

    “In this regard discussions are underway with Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office”, report says. 

