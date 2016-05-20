General Prosecutor's Office: 8 people brought to justice for Binagadi fire case

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Investigation of the criminal case, launched at Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office has been completed in regard with fire in the high-rise residential building in Binagadi district on May 19 last year, which led to serious consequences.

Report was told in the press service of General Prosecutor's Office.

Director General of 'QlobalStone' LLC, which produces polyurethane for facing buildings, Bashirov Ughur Firuzoghlu, Founder and Chairman of Managerial Board of 'Global Construction' LLC Mahmudov Miryusif Mirjafaroghlu, Deputy Chairman Asgarov Alakpar Ildırım, former First Deputy of Binagadi district Executive Power Novruzov Gazanfar Maharramoghlu, Chief of Binagadi district Housing and Public Utility Sector during 2012-2013, Chief of the district Executive Power Economic Department Rajabov Adalat Shamsaddinoghlu, Chief of Binagadi district Housing and Public Utility Sector No.72 Orujov Nizami Garaoghlu have been brought to justice as accused persons under Article 225.2 (Infringement of fire safety rules by a person which on imprudence brought to death of a victim or other heavy consequences) of the Criminal Code and Article 308.2 (abuse of official powers, entailed heavy consequences) as well as Chief of Testing Laboratory of 'Dernegul Boru Zavodu' Closed Joint Stock Company Mammadov Aghajavad Haji under Article 308.2 and 313 (service forgery), Director General of the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health Alibayov Akif Muradalioghlu under Article 308.2 of the Criminal Code were detained and accusations in the mentioned articles delivered to them.

The investigation has been completed and sent to Baku Court of Grave Crimes for consideration.