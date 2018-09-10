General: Police will strengthen security measures in Baku due to new school year

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Police will strengthen security measures in Baku due to the beginning of the new school year, Report informs citing Deputy Chief of Baku Main Police Department, police major general Sahlab Baghirov.

According to him, due to the beginning of the new academic year, on September 15, the territories of educational institutions functioning in Baku will be controlled to ensure public order and security.

Baghirov noted that all necessary security measures will be taken, the number of police officers will be increased in the territories of educational institutions in order to prevent any undesirable incidents and to ensure the safety of parents and schoolchildren who will attend the Knowledge Day. The State Traffic Police will also operate in a reinforced mode in connection with the start of the new school year.