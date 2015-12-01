​Ganja police launched operation against Taleh Bagirov's supporters, ammunition seized

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of search operations conducted by the Chief Police Department of Ganja city, a resident of the city Mubariz Ibrahimov who supported members of the Muslim Union movement was arrested.

Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), during the inspection of a car VAZ-2106 he owned 4 grenades RGD-5, 1 fuse and 2 brochures (appeal of head of the Muslim unity movement Haji Taleh Bagirov). were found and seized.

On November 30, during the investigation in the house of Ramiz Sariyev, supporting members of the Muslim unity movement, the staff of Ganja city police found and confiscated three grenades F-1, 2 clips, 67 cartridges of ammunition of various calibers, 1 tab, 9 DVDs, 22 religious books and 2 brochures (appeal of head of the Muslim unity movement Haji Taleh Bagirov).

On November 30, during the inspection in the house Rovshan Asadov, who supported members of the Muslim unity movement, officers of Nizami (Ganja) district police found and confiscated one AK-74, 2 clips, 30 patrons, 11 DVDs, 12 religious books, 5 ATM cards, and a phone with inscriptions in Persian language and 4 brochures (appeal of head of the Muslim unity movement Haji Taleh Bagirov).

During the inspection of the house of Anar Sultanov one hunting rifle, 1 grenade RGD-5, 2 clips, 50 cartridges of ammunition of various calibers, 91 religious books and 2 brochures (appeal of head of the Muslim unity movement Haji Taleh Bagirov) were found and confiscated.

On November 30, during the inspection of Fizuli Abbasov's apartment, who supported members of the Muslim unity movement, Kapaz police officers found and confiscated 1 grenade F-1, 2 clips and 52 cartridges of various calibers, 1 bayonet, 68 DVD-ROM drive, 26 calendars, 52 religious books and 2 brochures (treatment head of the movement "Muslim Union" Haji Taleh Bagirov). During the inspection of Ramil Abbasov's house 1 grenade F-1, 1 grenade RGD-5, 25 cartridges of various calibers, 1 audio CD, 4 religious books and 3 brochures (appeal of head of the Muslim unity movement Haji Taleh Bagirov) were found and confiscated.

Investigations are continued on these facts.