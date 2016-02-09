 Top
    Gambling house was revealed at tea house in Baku

    5 participants and organizers of the gambling detained

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has found a casino based in the tea-house.

    Report was told in the press service of the Ministry, pursuant the information received by the directorate, a control has been set to conduct games of chance in the tea-house "Samovar" in the territory of Binagadi district. As a result of operative activities 5 participants and organizers of gambling detained.

    During a search of the tea-house, card poker and money were found and seized as an evidence.

    The investigation revealed that during the daytime, the enterprise has acted as a teahouse, but in the evenings there were organized a gambling.

    A resident of Agjabadi district Alkhas Abbasov and resident of Yevlakh district Fazil Safaraliyev were detained.

    The investigation is underway.

