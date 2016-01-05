Bodies of oilmen found in Turkmenistan were buried - PHOTO

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today was held a funeral of two oilmen, whose bodies announced missing as a result of the incident on the 10th deep sea base platform of "Guneshli" oil rig, and were found on January 3 in the Turkmenistan sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, Guliyev Azizaga Nohbala oglu buried in the cemetery of Zira settlement.

The funeral attended by the family members and friends of the deceased, as well as representatives of the departments and organizations of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Body of Abdullayev Adil Alakbar oglu, delivered yesterday in Baku today was interred in the cemetery of Novkhany settlement.