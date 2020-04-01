Top

Funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund until April 1 unveiled

According to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 April 2020, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 109.288.116,60 Manats, dollar account amounted to 213.577,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 17.566,0 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles. Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

