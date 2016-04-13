French citizen illegally crossing to Azerbaijan from Georgia detained

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the measures carried out by Azerbaijan State Border Service (SBS) in the framework of fight against illegal migration, French citizen M. O. A., born in 1979, has been detained at the service area of frontier post located in Shikhli village of Gazakh region while crossing to the Republic of Azerbaijan from Georgia.

Report was told at the Press Center of the SBS.

According to the information, the person has repeatedly been brought to justice in France, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Romania regarding illegal actions, violence, theft, damage to public property, violation of public order, use of narcotic drugs.

The detained person has been handed over to the State Migration Service to take relevant action.