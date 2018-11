Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ A fatal traffic accident has occured in Azerbaijan's Barda.

Report's Karabakh bureau informs that the incident occurred on the section of the Yevlakh-Bahramtepe highway running through the Mehdili village.

A passenger car collided with a KamAZ truck. As a result the driver of the passenger car, two women and a child were killed.

Police are now trying to identify them.

Investigation into the case is currently underway.