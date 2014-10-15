Four Azerbaijani convicted of kidnapping their countryman in St. Petersburg

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Four Azerbaijanis sentenced in St. Petersburg who kidnapped their countryman for ransom. Report informs referring to the website of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in St. Petersburg, the investigators collected evidence considered by the court sufficient for a conviction against Nizami Huseynov, Rauf Gabibov, Aslan Hasanov and Seyran Nuriyev. They were found guilty of offenses under Article kidnapping, robbery, extortion, kidnapping documents of the Criminal Code of Russia. Court sentenced: Gabibov - to 6 years 6 months of imprisonment to be served in a general regime penal colony, Hasanov and Nureyev - 7 years and 6 months imprisonment and Huseynov - 8 years in prison, all to be served in a colony with strict regime.







