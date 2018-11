Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Former director of the Transport Branch of International Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (IBAR) Kanan Orujov released.

Report informs, measure of restraint against him taken by the Narimanov District Court now was changed with the house arrest.

Notably, K.Orujov was detained in 2015. The file has been opened to him under Article 178.3.2 (fraud committed on a large scale) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.