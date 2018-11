Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former Azerbaijani ambassador to Iran, PhD, professor Aliyar Safarli has died.

Report informs, he died of heart disease, aged at 80.

Notably, A.Safarli was born in Anabad village of Ordubad district, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 1937. He served as an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Iran in 1994-1998.

A.Safarli was an associate member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.